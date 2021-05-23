Best Financial Adviser

Oak Partners

55 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

800-804-0854

200 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-850-1040

Oak Partners has been serving clients in Northwest Indiana for more than 28 years, providing deep adviser experience, exceptional concierge-level service and a fiduciary advice model for planning and wealth management. Crystal DeHaven, director of client experience, says the secret to the firm’s success is the deep connection Oak Partners advisers have with their clients.

“Our teams, whether it be wealth advisers and investment strategists, or operations and service teammates, have a true understanding and familiarity with each client family we serve,” DeHaven explains. “We take time to listen to and understand our clients’ finances and family culture, as well as their financial goals. This enables us to deliver a holistic planning experience, backed up by immediate and attentive service.”