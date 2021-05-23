Best Financial Adviser

Oak Partners
55 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
800-804-0854
200 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-850-1040
Oak Partners has been serving clients in Northwest Indiana for more than 28 years, providing deep adviser experience, exceptional concierge-level service and a fiduciary advice model for planning and wealth management. Crystal DeHaven, director of client experience, says the secret to the firm’s success is the deep connection Oak Partners advisers have with their clients.
“Our teams, whether it be wealth advisers and investment strategists, or operations and service teammates, have a true understanding and familiarity with each client family we serve,” DeHaven explains. “We take time to listen to and understand our clients’ finances and family culture, as well as their financial goals. This enables us to deliver a holistic planning experience, backed up by immediate and attentive service.”
Because nurturing and maintaining relationships is so critical, Oak Partners advisers also focus on frequent and attentive communication, ensuring that they’ll be there for their clients at every step along their financial journey.
“There’s a lot of preparation involved in guiding clients to achieve their planning and investing goals,” DeHaven adds. “Sitting across from them, participating in their success as they move through the stages of life is very rewarding and fulfilling on both sides of the table.”
SECOND PLACE
Centier Financial Partners
600 E. 84th Ave.
Merrillville
219-755-6110
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations
219-836-4400