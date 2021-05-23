 Skip to main content
Best Financial Adviser
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Oak Partners' Crown Point office 

Oak Partners

55 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

800-804-0854

200 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-850-1040

oakpartners.com

Oak Partners has been serving clients in Northwest Indiana for more than 28 years, providing deep adviser experience, exceptional concierge-level service and a fiduciary advice model for planning and wealth management. Crystal DeHaven, director of client experience, says the secret to the firm’s success is the deep connection Oak Partners advisers have with their clients.

“Our teams, whether it be wealth advisers and investment strategists, or operations and service teammates, have a true understanding and familiarity with each client family we serve,” DeHaven explains. “We take time to listen to and understand our clients’ finances and family culture, as well as their financial goals. This enables us to deliver a holistic planning experience, backed up by immediate and attentive service.”

Because nurturing and maintaining relationships is so critical, Oak Partners advisers also focus on frequent and attentive communication, ensuring that they’ll be there for their clients at every step along their financial journey.

“There’s a lot of preparation involved in guiding clients to achieve their planning and investing goals,” DeHaven adds. “Sitting across from them, participating in their success as they move through the stages of life is very rewarding and fulfilling on both sides of the table.”

SECOND PLACE

Centier Financial Partners

600 E. 84th Ave.

Merrillville

219-755-6110

centier.com/personal-banking/trust

THIRD PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

219-836-4400

ibankpeoples.com

