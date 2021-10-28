 Skip to main content
Best Financial Adviser
urgent

Best Financial Adviser

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series

Nathan McCatty

Edward Jones

1057 E. Ninth St.

Lockport

815-524-4568

edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nathan-mccatty

Just like personalities, everyone’s financial situation is unique. One person’s plans are unlikely to look exactly like anyone else’s, which is why Nathan McCatty goes out of his way to take an individualized approach with each of his clients' financial wants and needs. By staying on top of the latest market performance to make timely portfolio adjustments and getting a deep understanding of and appreciation for his clients’ goals, McCatty feels he goes beyond the numbers and the strategies to deliver trusted service.

“I learned at an early age from my dad that your reputation takes years to build and only one day to destroy,” he explains. “My branch office administrator, Sofia, and I are committed to getting to know our clients personally and staying in touch regularly. We've developed a system that holds us both accountable to our clients' needs, which helps us build meaningful relationships that go beyond the investments.”

SECOND PLACE

Charles Schwab

14225 95th Ave., Suite 422

Orland Park

708-226-6550

www.schwab.com

THIRD PLACE

Adam Skotnicki

JPMorgan Chase

13211 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-361-7762

