Oak Partners

55 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-440-4647

Oak Partners has been advising customers in Northwest Indiana for more than 30 years.

According to Crystal DeHaven, director of client experience, each client is cared for by an experienced team that provides substantial personalized service and advice. “In essence, we feel the connection we have with our clients is really the secret of our firm’s success,” says DeHaven.

“Our team loves what they do and we’re grateful to be named the best,” DeHaven says.

“Our teams, whether they be wealth advisers and investment strategists or operations and service teammates, have a true understanding and familiarity with each client family we serve,” she says.

This familiarity enables the firm to deliver what they call a “holistic planning experience.”

DeHaven promises “when you call our office you get a person who understands your needs, never a phone tree, which we believe makes a big difference in the world today.”

SECOND PLACE

Centier Bank

Multiple Locations

888-236-8437

THIRD PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple Locations

866-301-8660