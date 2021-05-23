 Skip to main content
Best Fine Dining Restaurant
urgent

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Fine Dining Restaurant

The Lighthouse

 Provided
Best Fine Dining Restaurant

The Lighthouse 

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

Being first place in fine dining necessitates a combination of excellent food, service and atmosphere and The Lighthouse has all of the above in abundance.

General Manager Shane Keeton agrees with the ingredients and says it’s “the friendly and professional service, the ambiance and setting” that put it at the top of this category.

The restaurant specializes in steaks and seafood but also has extensive wine and cocktail menus and bourbon list that helps set them apart. The beverage menus have expanded in recent years, and those new offerings, along with the professional bartending staff, have taken them to the next level, Keeton said.

Filets, New York strips and prime, dry-aged, bone-in steaks are standouts on the menu, each served on a sizzling platter to elevate the dining experience. Seafood dishes, such as the sea bass and walleye, are also popular dishes.

“We have recently expanded the menu and now offer Alaskan King crab legs, tuna tartare, scallops, a Belly-on Berkshire Pork Chop and several other new dishes,” said Keeton.

The Lighthouse opened 12 years ago. It overlooks Cedar Lake, providing beautiful waterside and sunset views, whether you’re dining on the patio or in the window-lined dining room.

SECOND PLACE

Lucrezia 

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829 

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

lucreziacafe.com

THIRD PLACE

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

dyerlittleitaly.com

