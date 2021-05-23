Best Fine Dining Restaurant

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

Being first place in fine dining necessitates a combination of excellent food, service and atmosphere and The Lighthouse has all of the above in abundance.

General Manager Shane Keeton agrees with the ingredients and says it’s “the friendly and professional service, the ambiance and setting” that put it at the top of this category.

The restaurant specializes in steaks and seafood but also has extensive wine and cocktail menus and bourbon list that helps set them apart. The beverage menus have expanded in recent years, and those new offerings, along with the professional bartending staff, have taken them to the next level, Keeton said.

Filets, New York strips and prime, dry-aged, bone-in steaks are standouts on the menu, each served on a sizzling platter to elevate the dining experience. Seafood dishes, such as the sea bass and walleye, are also popular dishes.