Theo's Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

A classic fine dining restaurant known for its excellent food and inviting atmosphere as well as its attentive service, Theo's Steaks & Seafood offers guests a wide range of options.

Starting with the appetizers there’s traditional shrimp cocktail and oysters Rockefeller; Shrimp de Jonghe, created more than a century ago in Chicago; and saganaki, Greek cheese flamed tableside; and Theo’s House Pretzel served with the house-made beer cheese.

Theo’s serves high-quality USDA prime meats hand cut by the chef and wild caught seafood.

An extensive drinks menu includes a generous selection of red, rose and white wines; tequilas, whiskeys and bourbons; and domestic, imported and local beers.

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood also won Best Place for Dinner, Best Place for Lunch, Best Seafood Restaurant and Best Steakhouse.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

THIRD PLACE

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at Hard Rock

5400 W. 29th Ave.

Gary

219-228-2383