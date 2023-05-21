Theo's Steaks & Seafood
9144 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-838-8000
A classic fine dining restaurant known for its excellent food and inviting atmosphere as well as its attentive service, Theo's Steaks & Seafood offers guests a wide range of options.
Starting with the appetizers there’s traditional shrimp cocktail and oysters Rockefeller; Shrimp de Jonghe, created more than a century ago in Chicago; and saganaki, Greek cheese flamed tableside; and Theo’s House Pretzel served with the house-made beer cheese.
Theo’s serves high-quality USDA prime meats hand cut by the chef and wild caught seafood.
An extensive drinks menu includes a generous selection of red, rose and white wines; tequilas, whiskeys and bourbons; and domestic, imported and local beers.
Theo’s Steaks & Seafood also won Best Place for Dinner, Best Place for Lunch, Best Seafood Restaurant and Best Steakhouse.
SECOND PLACE
The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
THIRD PLACE
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at Hard Rock
5400 W. 29th Ave.
Gary
219-228-2383