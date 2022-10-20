Best Fine Dining

Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House

19200 Everett Lane

Mokena

708-478-5800

If you’re looking for a special place for a special occasion, look no further than Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House in Mokena. From the moment you enter, you’ll be impressed by the ambiance. The elegant dining rooms feature white tablecloths, handsome bars with comfortable high-back booths and chairs and formal banquet facilities.

Mr. Benny’s has been a tradition in fine dining for 55 years in the South Suburbs. The Leonardo family’s commitment to serving only the finest Linz Heritage Angus and Prime Beef steaks, lobster and seafood is evident in every dish. Enjoy all of your favorite classic, upscale meals in this premier dining establishment reminiscent of a bygone era supper club. An expansive bar menu offers the perfect cocktail or wine to enjoy with your meal.

With casual elegance, an attentive staff and inviting atmosphere, it’s a place that you’ll want to come back to again and again —- not just for special occasions, but to make everyday occasions special.

Mr. Benny’s also placed first for Best Steakhouse.

SECOND PLACE

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

15690 Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-633-0200

2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-7500

THIRD PLACE

Primal Cut Steakhouse

17344 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8150