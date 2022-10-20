Best Fine Dining

Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House
19200 Everett Lane
Mokena
708-478-5800
If you’re looking for a special place for a special occasion, look no further than Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House in Mokena. From the moment you enter, you’ll be impressed by the ambiance. The elegant dining rooms feature white tablecloths, handsome bars with comfortable high-back booths and chairs and formal banquet facilities.
Mr. Benny’s has been a tradition in fine dining for 55 years in the South Suburbs. The Leonardo family’s commitment to serving only the finest Linz Heritage Angus and Prime Beef steaks, lobster and seafood is evident in every dish. Enjoy all of your favorite classic, upscale meals in this premier dining establishment reminiscent of a bygone era supper club. An expansive bar menu offers the perfect cocktail or wine to enjoy with your meal.
With casual elegance, an attentive staff and inviting atmosphere, it’s a place that you’ll want to come back to again and again —- not just for special occasions, but to make everyday occasions special.
Mr. Benny’s also placed first for Best Steakhouse.
SECOND PLACE
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
15690 Harlem Ave.
Orland Park
708-633-0200
2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-7500
THIRD PLACE
Primal Cut Steakhouse
17344 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-407-8150