Best Fine Dining

Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House
19200 Everett Lane
Mokena
708-478-5800
Serving only Linz Heritage Angus and Prime Beef Steaks and Seafood, Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House is sure to impress. The Leonardo family prides themselves on sourcing and serving only naturally aged premium cuts and high-quality seafood along with a wide variety of appetizers and special family recipes.
Whether you have a taste for a perfectly prepared Porterhouse, New York Strip or bone-in-ribeye steak; filet of salmon, walleye or lake perch; or Alaskan king crab legs or lemon shrimp, you can expect nothing but the finest-quality entrees cooked to your exact specifications.
Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House also offers catering and has space for private parties.
SECOND PLACE
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
15690 Harlem Ave.
Orland Park
708-633-0200
2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-7500
THIRD PLACE
The Primal Cut Steakhouse
17344 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-407-8150