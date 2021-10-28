 Skip to main content
Best Fine Dining
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House

19200 Everett Lane

Mokena

708-478-5800

mrbennyssteakhouse.com

Serving only Linz Heritage Angus and Prime Beef Steaks and Seafood, Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House is sure to impress. The Leonardo family prides themselves on sourcing and serving only naturally aged premium cuts and high-quality seafood along with a wide variety of appetizers and special family recipes.

Whether you have a taste for a perfectly prepared Porterhouse, New York Strip or bone-in-ribeye steak; filet of salmon, walleye or lake perch; or Alaskan king crab legs or lemon shrimp, you can expect nothing but the finest-quality entrees cooked to your exact specifications.

Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster House also offers catering and has space for private parties.

SECOND PLACE

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

15690 Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-633-0200

2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-7500

chwinery.com

THIRD PLACE

The Primal Cut Steakhouse

17344 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8150

primalcutsteakhouse.com

