Best Fireworks Store

Big Daddy K’s Fireworks

8337 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-8370

This is the second Best Of win in three years for the store in its 21st year in business.

The store’s manager, George Kanavos, was 9 when his father, Thad, opened the store and is happy his customers are drawn to it.

“The big draw for us is that we are a family-run business, but we offer a premium product for the lowest price around,” he said. “I’m the only one in the area who puts the prices online because I know I’m the cheapest. I go around and make sure of it.”

He stresses that the store sells quality items so people are getting more bang for their buck.

“When we started, people saw us as an outlet store and figured we had a cheap product at a cheap price,” Kanavos said. “But we offer the highest product there is. The stores around here are offering the same six or seven main brands. It’s mostly the same product.’

SECOND PLACE

Krazy Kaplan’s

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Willy’s Works Fireworks

1508 B N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-9675

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0