Big Daddy K’s Fireworks

8337 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-8370

For more than 20 years, Big Daddy K’s Fireworks has been making sure customers are receiving the best bang for their buck.

“The big draw for us is that we are a family-run business, but we offer a premium product for the lowest price around,” says George Kanavos, of Big Daddy K’s. “I’m the only one in the area who puts the prices online because I know I’m the cheapest. I go around and make sure of it.”

Kanavos was 9 when his father, Thad, opened the store, and he is thankful for the support he receives from his customers.

“When we started, people saw us as an outlet store and figured we had a cheap product at a cheap price,” Kanavos says. “But we offer the highest product there is. The stores around here are offering the same six or seven main brands. It’s mostly the same product.”

SECOND PLACE

Big Bang Fireworks

5124 Pine Island Court

Crown Point

219-629-4914

THIRD PLACE

Krazy Kaplans

Multiple locations