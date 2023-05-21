Big Daddy K’s Fireworks
8337 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-8370
For more than 20 years, Big Daddy K’s Fireworks has been making sure customers are receiving the best bang for their buck.
“The big draw for us is that we are a family-run business, but we offer a premium product for the lowest price around,” says George Kanavos, of Big Daddy K’s. “I’m the only one in the area who puts the prices online because I know I’m the cheapest. I go around and make sure of it.”
Kanavos was 9 when his father, Thad, opened the store, and he is thankful for the support he receives from his customers.
“When we started, people saw us as an outlet store and figured we had a cheap product at a cheap price,” Kanavos says. “But we offer the highest product there is. The stores around here are offering the same six or seven main brands. It’s mostly the same product.”
SECOND PLACE
Big Bang Fireworks
5124 Pine Island Court
Crown Point
219-629-4914
THIRD PLACE
Krazy Kaplans
Multiple locations