Best Fitness Center/Gym

Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

Everyone from newcomers to fitness pros will find teams and one-on-one workouts that work, says Mikayla Silva, manager of the Frankfort gym. “We’re popular because we do our best to make sure everyone can do their best. We help people toward a healthy lifestyle,” says Silva.

Anytime Fitness workouts are designed using science and experience to maximize calorie burn, build strength and cultivate community. Through a short survey, conversation and a movement assessment, a coach prescribes the right program to meet fitness goals. In small groups, full-body workouts are designed to build strength and endurance. One-on-one workouts with a coach are designed to increase strength.

The base, burn and build program offers three elements. Base establishes a base level of conditioning. Burn is a high-energy session that uses cardio and weights to help burn calories. Build helps people get stronger, slimmer and more athletic, with trainers to help.

SECOND PLACE

Tinley Fitness

8125 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-342-4200

THIRD PLACE

Life Time Fitness

16333 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-364-0300

lifetime.life