Best Fitness Center
urgent

Best Fitness Center

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Fitness Center

The four-lane pool at Tinley Fitness

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Fitness Center

Tinley Fitness is run by the Tinley Park-Park District.

Tinley Fitness

8125 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-342-4255

www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/location/tinley-fitness/

When it comes to staying active and living healthy, Tinley Fitness has you covered.

“As a community center, we pride ourselves in offering opportunities for all ages in the world of health and fitness,” said Jennifer Williams, fitness center manager. “Whether it’s running, biking, swimming, group exercise or shooting hoops, everyone can find something to appease their appetite for being fit and staying healthy.”

Tinley Fitness, which is operated by Tinley Park’s Park District, opened in the fall of 2013. It’s a 29,000-square-foot addition to the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center.

“We provide a modern, clean, convenient, family-friendly health club at affordable rates for the community,” Williams said. “With our friendly staff, knowledgeable trainers and motivating instructors, coupled with our amenities, 30-plus group fitness classes, four-lane ADA pool, cardio and weight room areas, indoor track and basketball courts, the amenities offer an opportunity for recreation for a diverse population.”

Williams said the anticipated membership base doubled in the first year of operation, and the park district is thankful for the continued support.

“Clearly, Tinley Park was ready for a new health club, and we were excited to give it to them,” Williams said. “Since the global reshaping of the familiar landscapes of our lives over the last two years, Tinley Fitness has persevered through all the hardships.”

SECOND PLACE

Life Time

16333 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-364-0300

www.lifetime.life

THIRD PLACE

Orangetheory Fitness

21000 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

630-394-5050

15200 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-860-8292

www.orangetheory.com

