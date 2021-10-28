Best Fitness Center

Tinley Fitness

8125 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-342-4255

When it comes to staying active and living healthy, Tinley Fitness has you covered.

“As a community center, we pride ourselves in offering opportunities for all ages in the world of health and fitness,” said Jennifer Williams, fitness center manager. “Whether it’s running, biking, swimming, group exercise or shooting hoops, everyone can find something to appease their appetite for being fit and staying healthy.”

Tinley Fitness, which is operated by Tinley Park’s Park District, opened in the fall of 2013. It’s a 29,000-square-foot addition to the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center.