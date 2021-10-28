Best Fitness Center

Tinley Fitness
8125 W. 171st St.
Tinley Park
708-342-4255
When it comes to staying active and living healthy, Tinley Fitness has you covered.
“As a community center, we pride ourselves in offering opportunities for all ages in the world of health and fitness,” said Jennifer Williams, fitness center manager. “Whether it’s running, biking, swimming, group exercise or shooting hoops, everyone can find something to appease their appetite for being fit and staying healthy.”
Tinley Fitness, which is operated by Tinley Park’s Park District, opened in the fall of 2013. It’s a 29,000-square-foot addition to the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center.
“We provide a modern, clean, convenient, family-friendly health club at affordable rates for the community,” Williams said. “With our friendly staff, knowledgeable trainers and motivating instructors, coupled with our amenities, 30-plus group fitness classes, four-lane ADA pool, cardio and weight room areas, indoor track and basketball courts, the amenities offer an opportunity for recreation for a diverse population.”
Williams said the anticipated membership base doubled in the first year of operation, and the park district is thankful for the continued support.
“Clearly, Tinley Park was ready for a new health club, and we were excited to give it to them,” Williams said. “Since the global reshaping of the familiar landscapes of our lives over the last two years, Tinley Fitness has persevered through all the hardships.”
SECOND PLACE
Life Time
16333 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-364-0300
www.lifetime.life
THIRD PLACE
Orangetheory Fitness
21000 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
630-394-5050
15200 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park