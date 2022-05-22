Best Floral Designer

April Yanez
Strack & Van Til
168 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Valparaiso
219-462-5147
"I've built friendships with my customers, having designed floral arrangements for all of their celebrations, and that makes me happy," says Strack & Van Til floral designer and Hobart resident April Yanez. "One customer came to me to bring flowers when her first grandchild was born, and now I've designed other arrangements for a few more of her grandchildren's births. Other customers reach out to me, and some even give me hugs when I see them."
Yanez has been a floral designer at the Valparaiso Route 30 Strack & Van Til store for three years but has been making floral creations for 21 years — since she was 16. She received formal training at another small grocery store in Hobart when she was 17 and continues to stay current with floral trends.
"I love that I learn. Floral styles and colors keep changing, and I keep up with them. I enjoy 'floating' to help out at other Strack & Van Til locations because I'm able to get other design ideas," Yanez adds. "I love working at Strack & Van Til. They've been so good to me. It's like I have my own little flower shop."
SECOND PLACE
Tracy Pritchard
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Heidi Edmonds
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations