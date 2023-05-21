April Yanez
Strack & Van Til
2168 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Valparaiso
219-462-5147
April Yanez is a well-loved floral designer among customers and co-workers. “I am the director of floral and have worked with April for the last eight years," says Jen Knoche. "She is always the first to volunteer to help others whether it be other departments in her stores or even other stores that are shorthanded and need help.”
“She is wonderful with the customers and goes over and beyond for each one. Her floral design skills are the best of the best. She is meticulous and creative, which in a floral world, is the perfect storm ready to tackle anything that gets thrown at her. We are truly so lucky and grateful to have her as part of our team here at Strack & Van Til.” Knoche says.
People are also reading…
Strack & Van Til also placed first for Best Caterer, Best Flower Shop, Best Grocery/Food Delivery Service, Best Grocery Store, Best Place to Buy Produce, Best Place to Buy Seafood and Best Rewards/Loyalty Program.
SECOND PLACE
Tracy Pritchard
Strack & Van Til
2800 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-464-3571
THIRD PLACE
Denise Golfis
Denise Floral Designs
St. John
219-455-1865