April Yanez

Strack & Van Til

2168 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Valparaiso

219-462-5147

April Yanez is a well-loved floral designer among customers and co-workers. “I am the director of floral and have worked with April for the last eight years," says Jen Knoche. "She is always the first to volunteer to help others whether it be other departments in her stores or even other stores that are shorthanded and need help.”

“She is wonderful with the customers and goes over and beyond for each one. Her floral design skills are the best of the best. She is meticulous and creative, which in a floral world, is the perfect storm ready to tackle anything that gets thrown at her. We are truly so lucky and grateful to have her as part of our team here at Strack & Van Til.” Knoche says.

Strack & Van Til also placed first for Best Caterer, Best Flower Shop, Best Grocery/Food Delivery Service, Best Grocery Store, Best Place to Buy Produce, Best Place to Buy Seafood and Best Rewards/Loyalty Program.

SECOND PLACE

Tracy Pritchard

Strack & Van Til

2800 Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-464-3571

THIRD PLACE

Denise Golfis

Denise Floral Designs

St. John

219-455-1865