From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
The Flower Cottage

The Flower Cottage

21122 LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5400

frankfortflowercottage.com

Patricia Field would have been excited for The Flower Cottage to have been voted Best Florist in any year, but the honor holds special significance after what she says the nearly 30-year-old shop went through during the pandemic. Down to a staff of just herself and one other designer for nearly 12 months — and therefore handling everything from phone orders to designing to deliveries — 100-hour weeks were common and busy holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day were round-the-clock affairs. Now it seems like all of the hard work paid off.

“We screamed when we found out — we were doing our happy dance over here,” she recalls. “We’re just so pleased that we were able to continue to serve this community. It was great to see how happy people seemed to be getting flowers during that time.”

But not just any flowers. Field says the reason customers have been coming back to The Flower Cottage the last three decades is the quality and value of the creative designs she and her talented staff turn out. She was trained by a third-generation, 100-year-old floral designer, and the knowledge she has been able to pass down to her team shows in every bouquet and arrangement that goes out the door.

“We want to give them something that’s worthy of the parade in Pasadena!”

SECOND PLACE

An English Garden Flowers & Gifts

11210 Front St.

Mokena

708-995-5523

16800 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-263-0879

anenglishgarden.com

THIRD PLACE

Heather’s Haus Florist

16633 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-1890

heatherhausflorist.com

