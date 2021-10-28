The Flower Cottage

21122 LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5400

Patricia Field would have been excited for The Flower Cottage to have been voted Best Florist in any year, but the honor holds special significance after what she says the nearly 30-year-old shop went through during the pandemic. Down to a staff of just herself and one other designer for nearly 12 months — and therefore handling everything from phone orders to designing to deliveries — 100-hour weeks were common and busy holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day were round-the-clock affairs. Now it seems like all of the hard work paid off.

“We screamed when we found out — we were doing our happy dance over here,” she recalls. “We’re just so pleased that we were able to continue to serve this community. It was great to see how happy people seemed to be getting flowers during that time.”