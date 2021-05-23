Best Florist

Denise Floral Designs
St. John
219-455-1865
A year after launching Denise Floral Designs, many have taken notice of its unique creations.
Owner Denise Golfis said she has set out to provide luxury florals and event planning for Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas since starting the business.
“My unique style and distinctive artistic vision always make a lasting impression for my clients and their guests,” Golfis said. “With every event, my client base expands from the guests who have witnessed my creations.”
Golfis, who is working by appointment only, has decades of experience in florals.
“I have personally been in the floral business for 28 years,” she said. “I am the previous owner/partner of a local floral shop, and I have also served on the design team for several high-end floral event companies in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana Region.”
Golfis said she also has established a strong team to deliver quality services to clients.
“My team is seasoned and we are always on the cutting edge of decor and elegance,” she said. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to my clients who have followed me throughout my career and all of the new clients that recently found me and supported me in the current voting for Best of the Region Florist.”
SECOND PLACE
Monarch Florist and Events
9224 Hibiscus Drive
Saint John
219-864-0100
THIRD PLACE
Amaranthos Events
101 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-577-6060