Best Florist
Best Florist

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Florist

Denise Golfis of Denise Floral Designs

Denise Floral Designs

St. John 

219-455-1865

www.denisefloraldesigns.com

A year after launching Denise Floral Designs, many have taken notice of its unique creations.

Owner Denise Golfis said she has set out to provide luxury florals and event planning for Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas since starting the business.

“My unique style and distinctive artistic vision always make a lasting impression for my clients and their guests,” Golfis said. “With every event, my client base expands from the guests who have witnessed my creations.”

Golfis, who is working by appointment only, has decades of experience in florals.

“I have personally been in the floral business for 28 years,” she said. “I am the previous owner/partner of a local floral shop, and I have also served on the design team for several high-end floral event companies in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana Region.”

Golfis said she also has established a strong team to deliver quality services to clients.

“My team is seasoned and we are always on the cutting edge of decor and elegance,” she said. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to my clients who have followed me throughout my career and all of the new clients that recently found me and supported me in the current voting for Best of the Region Florist.”

SECOND PLACE

Monarch Florist and Events

9224 Hibiscus Drive

Saint John

219-864-0100

www.monarchgiving.com

THIRD PLACE

Amaranthos Events

101 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-577-6060

www.amaranthosevents.com

