Best Florist

Denise Floral Designs

St. John

219-455-1865

A year after launching Denise Floral Designs, many have taken notice of its unique creations.

Owner Denise Golfis said she has set out to provide luxury florals and event planning for Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas since starting the business.

“My unique style and distinctive artistic vision always make a lasting impression for my clients and their guests,” Golfis said. “With every event, my client base expands from the guests who have witnessed my creations.”

Golfis, who is working by appointment only, has decades of experience in florals.

“I have personally been in the floral business for 28 years,” she said. “I am the previous owner/partner of a local floral shop, and I have also served on the design team for several high-end floral event companies in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana Region.”

Golfis said she also has established a strong team to deliver quality services to clients.