Denise Floral Designs

St. John

219-455-1865

With decades of experience in the floral business, Denise Floral Designs consistently develops unique creations you can’t help but notice.

Denise Golfis, owner of Denise Floral Designs, has a distinctive artistic vision that helps her provide luxury florals and event planning in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas.

After 30 years in florals, Golfis remains on the cutting edge of decor and elegance.

It’s clear the floral creations from Denise Floral Designs have left a lasting impression on her clients and their guests as her client base expands with each event.

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

THIRD PLACE

Kathy’s Florist

7126 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-937-1128