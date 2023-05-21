Denise Floral Designs
St. John
219-455-1865
With decades of experience in the floral business, Denise Floral Designs consistently develops unique creations you can’t help but notice.
Denise Golfis, owner of Denise Floral Designs, has a distinctive artistic vision that helps her provide luxury florals and event planning in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas.
After 30 years in florals, Golfis remains on the cutting edge of decor and elegance.
It’s clear the floral creations from Denise Floral Designs have left a lasting impression on her clients and their guests as her client base expands with each event.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Kathy’s Florist
7126 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-937-1128