urgent

Best Florist

Best Florist

Denise Golfis, owner of Denise Floral Designs

Denise Floral Designs

St. John

219-455-1865

www.facebook.com/DeniseFloralDesigns

Denise Golfis, owner of and florist at Denise Floral Designs, remembers one bride who began weeping at the sight of a bouquet.

She said she thought something had gone wrong, that perhaps the arrangement was not liked by the bride to be.

“When I approached her, she just hugged me and said, ‘It's the most beautiful thing.’ She never imagined it to be as beautiful as it was,” she said.

After 30 years helping to make such memorable moments, Golfis still says this is her favorite part of her business. She said she loves making people happy, making dreams a reality.

A love of flowers, design, and a couple of Purdue classes were all it took to get Golfis started, and the years have honed her craft.

“It’s so nice when you do something for someone,” she said, noting that her showroom is open by appointment only.

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Monarch Florist & Events

9224 Hibiscus Drive

St. John

219-864-0100

monarchgiving.com

