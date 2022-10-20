Best Flower Shop

The Flower Cottage

21122 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5400

Patricia Fields opened the business on a Friday the 13th.

It has not been unlucky.

The Flower Cottage will celebrate its 30th anniversary Nov. 13, and on Nov. 20, Fields will invite customers in for a celebratory brunch at the shop to thank people for their years of shopping there.

Fields and her sister, Christine, opened the shop and neither had floral education but Patricia credits their mother, Shirley Podobailo, for their creative genes.

“She is the most creative person and had a perfect and beautiful house,” Fields said. “We didn’t have YouTube or anything like that back then. She just knew how to do things. Through the genetic pool, we became creative, too.”

Christine left the business but Fields, who originally wanted to become a nurse, stayed.

“This is where I want to be,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Heathers Haus Florist

16633 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-1890

THIRD PLACE

An English Garden Flowers & Gifts

16800 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-263-0897