Best Fried Chicken

Hienie’s McCarthy’s

Hienie’s started as a fish smokehouse in 1943, but it didn’t take long for their famous fried chicken to take off, according to co-owner Tami Johns. Johns’ grandfather started the business and when her parents moved to the suburbs, they decided to open another location in Orland Park. The business is still a family-run operation.

The menu includes a number of fried foods and sandwiches, but it is the fried chicken that is the star with the chicken strips almost as popular, said Johns. The hot sauce is in a class of its own and customers can buy it by the gallon (or in a smaller bottle). They have a large following — first timers become fans. “We make everything to order,” said Johns. “We don’t make it and let it sit around. It may take a little longer, but you know you’re getting it fresh."