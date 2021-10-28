Best Fried Chicken

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
 Hienie's McCarthy's in Orland Park

Hienie’s McCarthy’s

9869 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-349-0390

hienies.com

Hienie’s started as a fish smokehouse in 1943, but it didn’t take long for their famous fried chicken to take off, according to co-owner Tami Johns. Johns’ grandfather started the business and when her parents moved to the suburbs, they decided to open another location in Orland Park. The business is still a family-run operation.

The menu includes a number of fried foods and sandwiches, but it is the fried chicken that is the star with the chicken strips almost as popular, said Johns. The hot sauce is in a class of its own and customers can buy it by the gallon (or in a smaller bottle). They have a large following — first timers become fans. “We make everything to order,” said Johns. “We don’t make it and let it sit around. It may take a little longer, but you know you’re getting it fresh."

SECOND PLACE

White Fence Farm

1376 Joliet Road

Romeoville

630-739-1720

whitefencefarm-il.com

THIRD PLACE

Country Charm Restaurant

101 Lincolnway Drive

New Lenox

815-485-3996

countrycharmrestaurant.com

