 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Fried Chicken

  • 0
Best Fried Chicken

 Hienie's McCarthy's

Hienie’s McCarthy’s

9869 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-349-0390

hienies.com

Hienie’s started as a fish smokehouse on Chicago's Southeast Side in 1943, but it didn’t take long for their famous fried chicken to take off, according to co-owner Tami Johns. Johns’ grandfather started Hiene’s and when her parents moved to the suburbs, they decided to open a location in Orland Park, which became Hiene’s McCarthy’s. The business remains family-run with the their classic chicken recipe.

The menu also includes a number of fried foods and sandwiches, but it is the chicken that is the star. Johns said that the chicken strips are also a huge seller. The hot sauce is in a class of its own, and customers can buy it by the bottle — or the gallon. They’ve grown a large following — first timers who try it seem to become forever fans.

People are also reading…

“We make everything to order,” said Johns. “We don’t make it and let it sit around. It may take a little longer, but you know you’re getting it fresh."

SECOND PLACE

White Fence Farm

1376 Joliet Road

Romeoville

630-739-1720

whitefencefarm-il.com

THIRD PLACE

Country Charm Restaurant

101 Lincolnway Drive

New Lenox

815-485-3996

countrycharmrestaurant.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts