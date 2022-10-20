Best Fried Chicken

Hienie’s McCarthy’s

9869 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-349-0390

Hienie’s started as a fish smokehouse on Chicago's Southeast Side in 1943, but it didn’t take long for their famous fried chicken to take off, according to co-owner Tami Johns. Johns’ grandfather started Hiene’s and when her parents moved to the suburbs, they decided to open a location in Orland Park, which became Hiene’s McCarthy’s. The business remains family-run with the their classic chicken recipe.

The menu also includes a number of fried foods and sandwiches, but it is the chicken that is the star. Johns said that the chicken strips are also a huge seller. The hot sauce is in a class of its own, and customers can buy it by the bottle — or the gallon. They’ve grown a large following — first timers who try it seem to become forever fans.

“We make everything to order,” said Johns. “We don’t make it and let it sit around. It may take a little longer, but you know you’re getting it fresh."

SECOND PLACE

White Fence Farm

1376 Joliet Road

Romeoville

630-739-1720

THIRD PLACE

Country Charm Restaurant

101 Lincolnway Drive

New Lenox

815-485-3996