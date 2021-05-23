 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Fun Center
urgent

Best Fun Center

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Best Fun Center

Zao Island

 Provided
Best Fun Center

Zao Island

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

zaoisland.net

“I believe what helped us get voted No. 1 is a strong following of great customers and fans,” says General Manager Ryan Wright, whose grandfather started the business in 1956. His father opened its current location in 1979.

With two mini-golf courses, batting cages, a giant slide, large arcade and game room, go-karts, laser tag and around 35 live alligators that come from Florida to visit each summer, Zao Island is an island of amusement.

Think of the year-round location as a Caribbean Island escape with fountains and waterfalls throughout the mini-golf courses, a three-story stone dragon and an intricate jungle-themed laser tag area. There's also Colada’s Pizza, Zao’s on-site restaurant, which serves pizza, wings, waffle fries, grinders and beer and wine.

“We work really hard to provide a top-notch product to everyone who walks in,” says Wright, noting they try to keep prices low so all can enjoy. “We are blessed to have such great customers.” 

SECOND PLACE

Zig-E's Funland

8176 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0596

zigesfunland.com

THIRD PLACE

Jak's Warehouse

221 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-322-5257

jakswarehouse.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts