Best Fun Center

Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
“I believe what helped us get voted No. 1 is a strong following of great customers and fans,” says General Manager Ryan Wright, whose grandfather started the business in 1956. His father opened its current location in 1979.
With two mini-golf courses, batting cages, a giant slide, large arcade and game room, go-karts, laser tag and around 35 live alligators that come from Florida to visit each summer, Zao Island is an island of amusement.
Think of the year-round location as a Caribbean Island escape with fountains and waterfalls throughout the mini-golf courses, a three-story stone dragon and an intricate jungle-themed laser tag area. There's also Colada’s Pizza, Zao’s on-site restaurant, which serves pizza, wings, waffle fries, grinders and beer and wine.
“We work really hard to provide a top-notch product to everyone who walks in,” says Wright, noting they try to keep prices low so all can enjoy. “We are blessed to have such great customers.”
