Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
8178 S. Cline Ave.
Crown Point
219-365-9554
Since Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens began offering burial services in the 1960s and funeral services for Northwest Indiana in 1999, its commitment to families who have lost a loved one has remained the same: Compassionate care from professionals who are knowledgeable in funeral and burial customs of all faiths and cultures.
Architecturally designed to blend contemporary with traditional, the 18,000-square-foot funeral home features visitation rooms as well as a fully equipped kitchen, spacious lounge area and a banquet room.
The cemetery grounds at Chapel Lawn span 120 gently rolling acres of northern Indiana prairie. A variety of choices available range from traditional ground burial with individual lawn-level memorials and family monuments to private and community mausoleums. Cremation services are available as well.
SECOND PLACE
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd.
Highland
219-838-0800
THIRD PLACE
Elmwood Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Multiple locations
219-374-9300