 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Funeral Home
urgent

Best Funeral Home

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Funeral Home

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Crown Point

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

8178 Cline Ave.

Crown Point

219-365-9554

chapellawnfunerals.com

Family service manager Doug Busch says the difference between Chapel Lawn and other funeral service providers in the area is a clear focus on the individual — something he calls the “Dignity Difference.”

“No two people are alike,” he explains. “We’re all made up of little details that make us unique and irreplaceable. So when it comes to planning a celebration of life, it’s important to find a provider that honors these differences to create a meaningful and fitting service.”

Busch says Chapel Lawn follows through on that promise by offering features including relocation protection, purchase protection and lifetime flexibility for advance planning arrangements. In terms of immediate need, the complimentary compassion helpline offers families unlimited phone access to professional grief counselors for 13 months after services are provided, and Chapel Lawn also provides a free online obituary and bereavement travel assistance. All of these services are backed by a 100% service guarantee, because Busch and his team know how important it is to get everything right and ease the stress on families in their time of need.

“When we take a loved one into our care. We serve that loved one and their family like they were our own,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service

811 E. Franciscan Drive

Crown Point

219-663-4302

6360 Broadway

Merrillville

219-980-9070

2700 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

219-763-9800

pruzinfuneralservice.com

THIRD PLACE

Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center

8941 Kleinman Rd.

Highland

219-838-0800

hillsidefhcares.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts