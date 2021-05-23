Best Funeral Home

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

“No two people are alike,” he explains. “We’re all made up of little details that make us unique and irreplaceable. So when it comes to planning a celebration of life, it’s important to find a provider that honors these differences to create a meaningful and fitting service.”

Busch says Chapel Lawn follows through on that promise by offering features including relocation protection, purchase protection and lifetime flexibility for advance planning arrangements. In terms of immediate need, the complimentary compassion helpline offers families unlimited phone access to professional grief counselors for 13 months after services are provided, and Chapel Lawn also provides a free online obituary and bereavement travel assistance. All of these services are backed by a 100% service guarantee, because Busch and his team know how important it is to get everything right and ease the stress on families in their time of need.