Best Funeral Home

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
8178 Cline Ave.
Crown Point
219-365-9554
Family service manager Doug Busch says the difference between Chapel Lawn and other funeral service providers in the area is a clear focus on the individual — something he calls the “Dignity Difference.”
“No two people are alike,” he explains. “We’re all made up of little details that make us unique and irreplaceable. So when it comes to planning a celebration of life, it’s important to find a provider that honors these differences to create a meaningful and fitting service.”
Busch says Chapel Lawn follows through on that promise by offering features including relocation protection, purchase protection and lifetime flexibility for advance planning arrangements. In terms of immediate need, the complimentary compassion helpline offers families unlimited phone access to professional grief counselors for 13 months after services are provided, and Chapel Lawn also provides a free online obituary and bereavement travel assistance. All of these services are backed by a 100% service guarantee, because Busch and his team know how important it is to get everything right and ease the stress on families in their time of need.
“When we take a loved one into our care. We serve that loved one and their family like they were our own,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point
219-663-4302
6360 Broadway
Merrillville
219-980-9070
2700 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
219-763-9800
THIRD PLACE
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd.
Highland
219-838-0800