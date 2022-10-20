Best Funeral Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen
708-301-3595
This is a repeat winner in this category, and owner Richard Modelski said that being family owned and operated since the 1950s has been an advantage.
“Our family is there for the families that we serve,” Modelski said. “They know who we are. We know who they are.”
After starting in Chicago, the business has been in Homer Glen since November 1993.
“We have grown with the community in Homer and with Lockport, Orland Park and Lemont,” Modelski said. “When we came out here, there were cows and horses, and we’ve been honored to grow with” the towns.
He added that he and his staff do extra things for their customers.
“We follow up on insurances and Social Security,” he said. “We are full service.”
SECOND PLACE
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-614-9900
THIRD PLACE
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort
815-806-2225
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox
815-485-3700