Best Funeral Home

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

8178 S. Cline Ave.

Crown Point

219-365-9554

Since Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Garden began offering burial services in the 1960s and funeral services for Northwest Indiana in 1999, its commitment to families who have lost a loved one has remained the same: Compassionate care from professionals who are knowledgeable in funeral and burial customs of all faiths and cultures.

Architecturally designed to blend contemporary with traditional, the 18,000-square-foot funeral home features visitation rooms as well as a fully equipped kitchen, spacious lounge area and a banquet room.

The cemetery grounds at Chapel Lawn span 120 gently rolling acres of northern Indiana prairie, and the seasonal beauty of the trees, ornamentals and landscaped gardens create a peaceful setting to visit, meditate and remember. A variety of choices available range from traditional ground burial with individual lawn-level memorials and family monuments to private and community mausoleums. Cremation services are available as well.

SECOND PLACE

Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center

8941 Kleinman Road

Highland

219-838-0800

THIRD PLACE

Elmwood Funeral Chapel

Multiple locations

