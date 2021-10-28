Best Funeral Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen
708-301-3595
Funerals are family occasions, which is why many people prefer to deal with a funeral home that has more of a family feel. That has long been the standard at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, a family-run business that has been serving the community since Frank A. Modelski Sr. opened his small storefront funeral home on the Southwest Side in the early 1950s.
Frank’s son Richard Modelski continues that tradition of service in Homer Glen, working with families in the community to help celebrate their loved ones’ lives. And while he knows many of those customers are drawn to his first-rate facilities, continuing assistance (helping with filing for insurance, Social Security, applying for benefits, purchasing a headstone), he’s most proud of the personalized attention he and his family provide.
“Either myself, my son or my wife are on the premises to assist families personally, which brings comfort and understanding during their time of need,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort
815-806-2225
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox
815-485-3700
THIRD PLACE
Brady-Gill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-614-9900