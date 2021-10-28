Best Funeral Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services

12641 W. 143rd St.

Homer Glen

708-301-3595

Funerals are family occasions, which is why many people prefer to deal with a funeral home that has more of a family feel. That has long been the standard at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, a family-run business that has been serving the community since Frank A. Modelski Sr. opened his small storefront funeral home on the Southwest Side in the early 1950s.

Frank’s son Richard Modelski continues that tradition of service in Homer Glen, working with families in the community to help celebrate their loved ones’ lives. And while he knows many of those customers are drawn to his first-rate facilities, continuing assistance (helping with filing for insurance, Social Security, applying for benefits, purchasing a headstone), he’s most proud of the personalized attention he and his family provide.