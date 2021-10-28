 Skip to main content
Best Funeral Home
urgent

Best Funeral Home

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Funeral Home

Lobby of Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Servicesr in Homer Glen

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services

12641 W. 143rd St.

Homer Glen

708-301-3595

rjmodellfh.com

Funerals are family occasions, which is why many people prefer to deal with a funeral home that has more of a family feel. That has long been the standard at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, a family-run business that has been serving the community since Frank A. Modelski Sr. opened his small storefront funeral home on the Southwest Side in the early 1950s.

Frank’s son Richard Modelski continues that tradition of service in Homer Glen, working with families in the community to help celebrate their loved ones’ lives. And while he knows many of those customers are drawn to his first-rate facilities, continuing assistance (helping with filing for insurance, Social Security, applying for benefits, purchasing a headstone), he’s most proud of the personalized attention he and his family provide.

“Either myself, my son or my wife are on the premises to assist families personally, which brings comfort and understanding during their time of need,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Kurtz Memorial Chapel

65 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

815-806-2225

102 E. Francis Road

New Lenox

815-485-3700

kurtzmemorialchapel.com

THIRD PLACE

Brady-Gill Funeral Home & Cremation Services

16600 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-614-9900

bradygill.com

