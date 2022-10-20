Best Furniture Store

Darvin Furniture & Mattress
15400 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-460-4100
In the furniture business for more than 100 years, Darvin Furniture & Mattress offers a wide variety of furniture and home furnishings. According to the store’s website, Darvin Furniture offers quality furniture and mattresses at the guaranteed lowest price in Chicagoland.
The Orland Park store sits on 11 acres according to its website, and the showroom has more than 200,000 square feet of beds, tables, chairs and more.
Darvin has been family-owned since Louis Darvin began selling furniture door to door in 1920. A third generation of Darvins is still dedicated to providing affordable and fashionable home furnishings with great customer service.
SECOND PLACE
Avanti Furniture
10273 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
815-469-1200
THIRD PLACE
Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design
15355 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
630-285-8000