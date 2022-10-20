 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Furniture Store

Darvin Furniture

Darvin Furniture & Mattress

15400 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-460-4100

darvin.com

In the furniture business for more than 100 years, Darvin Furniture & Mattress offers a wide variety of furniture and home furnishings. According to the store’s website, Darvin Furniture offers quality furniture and mattresses at the guaranteed lowest price in Chicagoland.

The Orland Park store sits on 11 acres according to its website, and the showroom has more than 200,000 square feet of beds, tables, chairs and more.

Darvin has been family-owned since Louis Darvin began selling furniture door to door in 1920. A third generation of Darvins is still dedicated to providing affordable and fashionable home furnishings with great customer service.

SECOND PLACE

Avanti Furniture

10273 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-469-1200

avantifinefurniture.com

THIRD PLACE

Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design

15355 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

630-285-8000

smithe.com

