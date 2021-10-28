 Skip to main content
Best Furniture Store
urgent

Best Furniture Store

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Best Furniture Store

Vicky Georgiadis, director of sales, left, and Will Harris, president, are in the Darvin Furniture showroom in Orland Park.

Darvin Furniture and Mattress

15400 La Grange Road

Orland Park

708-460-4100

Darvin.com

No business wants to shut down for two months, but when Darvin closed shop during the early stages of the pandemic, it may have come out of the hiatus even better than before.

Store president Will Harris, just a few months on the job after years of working as a fourth-generation furniture seller in New Hampshire, didn’t panic.

“We used it as an opportunity to work on our e-commerce business,” he said. “We retained many of those things we use today. We had a positive and a long-term net result from that period.”

He said the staff “re-imagined” 50% of the 200,000 square-foot showroom so when customers returned, they would be able to experience what Harris calls “the never end of goodness in this store.”

Darvin’s business started in the 1920s using door-to-door salesmen. Its first store opened in the 1940s in Chicago. Now in Orland, it boasts of being the Chicago area’s largest furniture store.

“Our success has everything to do with how we interact with our customers,” Harris said, “That customer focus makes the difference.”

SECOND PLACE

Rosemary’s Bits & Bobs

750 Center Road

Frankfort

815-277-2782

 www.facebook.com/rosemarysbitsandbobs

THIRD PLACE

Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design

15355 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

800-948-4263

Smithe.com

