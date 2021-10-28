Best Furniture Store

Darvin Furniture and Mattress

No business wants to shut down for two months, but when Darvin closed shop during the early stages of the pandemic, it may have come out of the hiatus even better than before.

Store president Will Harris, just a few months on the job after years of working as a fourth-generation furniture seller in New Hampshire, didn’t panic.

“We used it as an opportunity to work on our e-commerce business,” he said. “We retained many of those things we use today. We had a positive and a long-term net result from that period.”

He said the staff “re-imagined” 50% of the 200,000 square-foot showroom so when customers returned, they would be able to experience what Harris calls “the never end of goodness in this store.”

Darvin’s business started in the 1920s using door-to-door salesmen. Its first store opened in the 1940s in Chicago. Now in Orland, it boasts of being the Chicago area’s largest furniture store.