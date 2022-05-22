Best Furniture Store

Groen’s Fine Furniture

208 Mattson St.

Dyer

219-865-6585

1510 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2699

A third generation member of the Groen’s Fine Furniture team, Jessica VanDrunen expressed her appreciation for the love and support the Region has given her family’s business.

She said the furniture store, which boasts a wide variety of quality products in stock or via custom order, had a great sales year in 2021.

“We have a great team here too to back it all up,” VanDrunen said.

Groen’s is happy to moving forward after the brunt of the pandemic, she said.

“We have a lot of really great, loyal customers who have been shopping with us for years,” she said.

Groen’s also gives back, recently partnering with Force for Christ, an organization that works to assist Ukrainian refugees in need of food, supplies and other resources. Groen's donated a portion of its April sales to Force for Christ.

“We look forward to new opportunities and serving new customers in the future,” she said.

Groen's also was voted Best Mattress Store.

SECOND PLACE

Last Chance Overstock

1042 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-515-2202

THIRD PLACE

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

