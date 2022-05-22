Best Furniture Store

Groen’s Fine Furniture
208 Mattson St.
Dyer
219-865-6585
1510 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2699
A third generation member of the Groen’s Fine Furniture team, Jessica VanDrunen expressed her appreciation for the love and support the Region has given her family’s business.
She said the furniture store, which boasts a wide variety of quality products in stock or via custom order, had a great sales year in 2021.
“We have a great team here too to back it all up,” VanDrunen said.
Groen’s is happy to moving forward after the brunt of the pandemic, she said.
“We have a lot of really great, loyal customers who have been shopping with us for years,” she said.
Groen’s also gives back, recently partnering with Force for Christ, an organization that works to assist Ukrainian refugees in need of food, supplies and other resources. Groen's donated a portion of its April sales to Force for Christ.
“We look forward to new opportunities and serving new customers in the future,” she said.
Groen's also was voted Best Mattress Store.
SECOND PLACE
Last Chance Overstock
1042 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-515-2202
THIRD PLACE
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362