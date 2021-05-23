Best Furniture Store

Groen’s Fine Furniture/The Den
208 Matteson St.
Dyer
219-865-6585
1510 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2699
Nearly 40 years after it was founded, Groen’s Fine Furniture remains family-owned and operated, with three generations actively involved in the business.
“We built our business on offering quality products, honest pricing and exceptional customer service to all of our shoppers,” said Jessica Van Drunen, of Groen’s Fine Furniture.
After serving the Region since 1983 from its Dyer location, Groen’s opened its Crown Point store (The Den) almost three years ago.
Whichever store you visit, you’ll be greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff.
“We have a wide selection of products to choose from with many styles and custom options available,” Van Drunen said. “Our team loves to help customers find the perfect items for their home — whether it be beautiful furniture, a comfortable mattress or fun accessories.”
She said Groen’s appreciates its loyal customer base.
“We would not be where we are today without all of our awesome customers,” Van Drunen said.
SECOND PLACE
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
THIRD PLACE
Indiana Furniture & Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0545