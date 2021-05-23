 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Furniture Store
urgent

Best Furniture Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Furniture Store

Groen's Fine Furniture

 Provided
Best Furniture Store

The Van Drunen Family, owners of Groen's Fine Furniture

Groen’s Fine Furniture/The Den

208 Matteson St.

Dyer

219-865-6585

1510 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2699

www.groensfinefurniture.com

Nearly 40 years after it was founded, Groen’s Fine Furniture remains family-owned and operated, with three generations actively involved in the business.

“We built our business on offering quality products, honest pricing and exceptional customer service to all of our shoppers,” said Jessica Van Drunen, of Groen’s Fine Furniture.

After serving the Region since 1983 from its Dyer location, Groen’s opened its Crown Point store (The Den) almost three years ago.

Whichever store you visit, you’ll be greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“We have a wide selection of products to choose from with many styles and custom options available,” Van Drunen said. “Our team loves to help customers find the perfect items for their home — whether it be beautiful furniture, a comfortable mattress or fun accessories.”

She said Groen’s appreciates its loyal customer base.

“We would not be where we are today without all of our awesome customers,” Van Drunen said.

SECOND PLACE

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

www.deyounginteriors.com

THIRD PLACE

Indiana Furniture & Mattress

1807 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-0545

www.indiana-furniture.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts