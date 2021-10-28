Best Gaming Center

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Dave & Buster’s in Orland Park

Dave & Buster’s

49 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park

708-428-2100

www.daveandbusters.com

Since 1982, Dave & Buster’s has been entertaining guests while offering tasty meals.

“Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions,” the company said. “Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else.”

There are now more than 110 Dave & Buster’s locations, and each has the same mission to become the “first choice for frequent fun through the best combination of the latest and greatest games, ultimate sports-viewing, extraordinary food and remarkable drinks.,” the company said.

SECOND PLACE

Escapology Escape Rooms

8601 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-465-5007

www.escapology.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Accelerate Indoor Speedway

8580 Springlake Drive

Mokena

708-457-7772

www.acceleratespeed.com

Gizmos Fun Factory

66 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park

708-949-8948

www.gizmosfunfactory.com

