Best Gaming Center

Dave & Buster's

49 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park

708-428-2100

The idea of combining a restaurant known for tasty food and good service with a place for freewheeling fun came together in 1982 in Dallas.

Now, that concept of Dave & Buster's has 140 locations nationwide, including one near Orland Square mall. Feast on everything from wings to steaks while whetting your appetite for games including the newest:Top Gun Maverick.

Rather watch sports? Dave & Buster's puts you in the action with a giant screen TV.

Did we mention that gaming is half price on Wednesday evenings? No wonder Dave & Buster's was voted Southland's Best.

SECOND PLACE

Odyssey Fun World

19111 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-3800

THIRD PLACE

Accelerate Indoor Speedway

8580 Spring Lake Drive

Mokena

708-457-7772