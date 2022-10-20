 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Gaming Center

  • 0
Best Gaming Center

Dave & Buster’s in Orland Park

Dave & Buster's

49 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park

708-428-2100

www.daveandbusters.com

The idea of combining a restaurant known for tasty food and good service with a place for freewheeling fun came together in 1982 in Dallas.

Now, that concept of Dave & Buster's has 140 locations nationwide, including one near Orland Square mall. Feast on everything from wings to steaks while whetting your appetite for games including the newest:Top Gun Maverick. 

People are also reading…

Rather watch sports? Dave & Buster's puts you in the action with a giant screen TV.

Did we mention that gaming is half price on Wednesday evenings? No wonder Dave & Buster's was voted Southland's Best.

SECOND PLACE

Odyssey Fun World

19111 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-3800

ofwtinleypark.com

THIRD PLACE

Accelerate Indoor Speedway

8580 Spring Lake Drive

Mokena

708-457-7772

acceleratespeed.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts