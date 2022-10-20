Best Gaming Center

Dave & Buster's
49 Orland Square Drive
Orland Park
708-428-2100
The idea of combining a restaurant known for tasty food and good service with a place for freewheeling fun came together in 1982 in Dallas.
Now, that concept of Dave & Buster's has 140 locations nationwide, including one near Orland Square mall. Feast on everything from wings to steaks while whetting your appetite for games including the newest:Top Gun Maverick.
People are also reading…
Rather watch sports? Dave & Buster's puts you in the action with a giant screen TV.
Did we mention that gaming is half price on Wednesday evenings? No wonder Dave & Buster's was voted Southland's Best.
SECOND PLACE
Odyssey Fun World
19111 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-3800
THIRD PLACE
Accelerate Indoor Speedway
8580 Spring Lake Drive
Mokena
708-457-7772