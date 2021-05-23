Best Garden Center/Nursery Store

Leo's Pet·Garden·Home

13406 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-6757

Just like its plants, Leo’s Pet, Garden, Home has been thriving for 42 years.

“We pride ourselves and our business on our outstanding customer services and our knowledgeable, hardworking team of employees,” said Justin Govert, vice president of Leo’s. “We work as a close-knit team to make sure that our customers’ needs are not only met, but exceeded.”

It’s common to be greeted by several employees when visiting the family-owned and run business.

“Leo’s employees frequently assist customers with their purchases as well as helping them to their vehicle after checking out,” Govert said. “Due to how hard we work to provide excellent customer service, we form close relationships with our customers, who we value dearly.”

He said the Leo’s family appreciates all the support over the years.