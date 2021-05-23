 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Garden Center/Nursery Store
urgent

Best Garden Center/Nursery Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Garden/Nursery Store

Leo's Pet·Garden·Home

Leo's Pet·Garden·Home

13406 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-6757

www.leosstore.com

Just like its plants, Leo’s Pet, Garden, Home has been thriving for 42 years.

“We pride ourselves and our business on our outstanding customer services and our knowledgeable, hardworking team of employees,” said Justin Govert, vice president of Leo’s. “We work as a close-knit team to make sure that our customers’ needs are not only met, but exceeded.”

It’s common to be greeted by several employees when visiting the family-owned and run business.

“Leo’s employees frequently assist customers with their purchases as well as helping them to their vehicle after checking out,” Govert said. “Due to how hard we work to provide excellent customer service, we form close relationships with our customers, who we value dearly.”

He said the Leo’s family appreciates all the support over the years.

“To all of our loyal Leo’s customers, thank you for continuing to choose us as your favorite garden center in the Region.”

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0882

20601 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort, Ill.

815-469-1044

www.alsipnursery.com

THIRD PLACE

Van Kalker Farms & Greenhouses

1808 E. Joe Orr Rd.

Lynwood

708-758-1732

www.vankalkerfarms.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts