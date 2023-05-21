Leo’s Pet - Garden - Home

13406 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-6757

Leo’s Pet - Garden - Home is ready for all seasons.

Justin Govert, vice president of Leo’s, says each season brings new opportunities for his family to serve the community. There are many staples at the store each time the weather changes. Spring brings flowers, autumn has pumpkins and mums and wreaths and Christmas trees come out in winter.

The Govert family has been running the business since 1979 and providing excellent customer service is a priority.

“Our customers receive full attention when they walk through our doors,” owner Steve Govert says. “We greet every guest with a welcoming smile and a helping hand.”

Leo’s has decades of knowledge and experience. The business has a certified master horticulturist and landscape designer on staff who also makes connections with local contractors to create outdoor spaces.

“We have customers who come in and say they have been shopping with us since the day we opened,” Steve Govert says. “We love hearing stories from our guests who say they knew Leo back when we were Leo’s Produce in 1979.”

SECOND PLACE

Van Kalker Farms and Greenhouses

1808 E. Joe Orr Road

Lynwood

708-758-1732

THIRD PLACE

Scheeringa Farms & Produce

9436 Cline Ave.

Highland

219-838-6369