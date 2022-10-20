Best Garden Center/Nursery

Alsip Home & Nursery

20601 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-1044

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-0882

A premier home and garden destination in Southland and Northwest Indiana, Alsip Home & Nursery offers high quality products to meet your garden, outdoor home and pet needs.

“Alsip Home & Nursery is a family-owned business that prides itself on quality and selection,” spokesperson Aubrey Thornsbury said.

With the area’s largest selections of trees, shrubs and perennials, Alsip also grows many of its own annuals, vegetables, herbs and garden mums.

“We are a year-round destination for seasonal and holiday decor,” Thornsbury said. “Alsip Nursery also offers a full-service grooming salon and pet department. Our mission is to create a memorable shopping experience every day and provide the best of every season.”

SECOND PLACE

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center

11606 179th St.

Mokena

708-349-6989

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Saunoris Brothers

19600 S. Harlem Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-3171

Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse

10300 E. 9000 N Road

Grant Park

815-465-6310