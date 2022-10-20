Best Garden Center/Nursery

Alsip Home & Nursery
20601 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-1044
10255 Wicker Ave.
St. John, Ind.
219-365-0882
A premier home and garden destination in Southland and Northwest Indiana, Alsip Home & Nursery offers high quality products to meet your garden, outdoor home and pet needs.
“Alsip Home & Nursery is a family-owned business that prides itself on quality and selection,” spokesperson Aubrey Thornsbury said.
With the area’s largest selections of trees, shrubs and perennials, Alsip also grows many of its own annuals, vegetables, herbs and garden mums.
“We are a year-round destination for seasonal and holiday decor,” Thornsbury said. “Alsip Nursery also offers a full-service grooming salon and pet department. Our mission is to create a memorable shopping experience every day and provide the best of every season.”
SECOND PLACE
Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center
11606 179th St.
Mokena
708-349-6989
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
Saunoris Brothers
19600 S. Harlem Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-3171
Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse
10300 E. 9000 N Road
Grant Park
815-465-6310