Best Garden Center/Nursery

Alsip Home & Nursery
20601 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-1044
10255 Wicker Ave.
St. John, Ind.
219-365-0882
From eight years in the Army — including two years of duty in Iraq — to co-owning a nursery.
That’s been David Christakes’ career path, and he embraces it.
“Not every day in the garden center is 70 degrees and breezy,” he said. “There are some 100-degree days, and it’s hot and humid and hundreds of customers need your help. It’s a madhouse and it does feel like a little bit of a war sometimes.
“But we get through it. Everyone pulls together and the whole team gets the store ready for spring. We have a good game plan and good people, and they like what they do.”
This business has been around since 1969 and in 2012, Christakes, his brother Rich and Bob Lindstrom bought the independent store. Dave Christakes said that being independent helps in making the best decisions for customers and they appreciate it.
“We can produce our own materials and choose our vendors,” he said. “We cater to the personal taste of our customers and connect with them.”
SECOND PLACE
Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center
11606 179th St.
Orland Park
708-349-6989
THIRD PLACE
Saunoris Brothers
19600 S. Harlem Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-3171