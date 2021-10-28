Best Garden Center/Nursery

Alsip Home & Nursery

From eight years in the Army — including two years of duty in Iraq — to co-owning a nursery.

That’s been David Christakes’ career path, and he embraces it.

“Not every day in the garden center is 70 degrees and breezy,” he said. “There are some 100-degree days, and it’s hot and humid and hundreds of customers need your help. It’s a madhouse and it does feel like a little bit of a war sometimes.

“But we get through it. Everyone pulls together and the whole team gets the store ready for spring. We have a good game plan and good people, and they like what they do.”