Best Garden Center/Nursery

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Alsip Home & Nursery

Alsip Home & Nursery

20601 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-1044

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-0882

Alsipnursery.com

From eight years in the Army — including two years of duty in Iraq — to co-owning a nursery.

That’s been David Christakes’ career path, and he embraces it.

“Not every day in the garden center is 70 degrees and breezy,” he said. “There are some 100-degree days, and it’s hot and humid and hundreds of customers need your help. It’s a madhouse and it does feel like a little bit of a war sometimes.

“But we get through it. Everyone pulls together and the whole team gets the store ready for spring. We have a good game plan and good people, and they like what they do.”

This business has been around since 1969 and in 2012, Christakes, his brother Rich and Bob Lindstrom bought the independent store. Dave Christakes said that being independent helps in making the best decisions for customers and they appreciate it.

“We can produce our own materials and choose our vendors,” he said. “We cater to the personal taste of our customers and connect with them.”

SECOND PLACE

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center

11606 179th St.

Orland Park

708-349-6989

Jimmelkalandscaping.com

THIRD PLACE

Saunoris Brothers

19600 S. Harlem Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-3171

Saunorisgardencenter.com

