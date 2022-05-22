 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Garden/Nursery Store

Best Garden/Nursery Store

Leo’s Pet - Garden - Home staff

Leo’s Pet - Garden - Home

13406 Wicker ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-6757

leosstore.com

Beginning more than 42 years ago as a produce and garden center run by the Govert family, Leo’s Pet - Garden - Home is ready for all the seasons to come.

Justin Govert, vice president of Leo’s, said each season brings new opportunities for his family to serve the community.

Spring flowers, autumn pumpkins and mums, Christmas wreaths and Christmas trees are staples of the store, he said.

His sister, Sierra Govert, works as on-staff landscape designer, offering 3-D designs and connections to local contractors to create outdoor spaces.

Events at the store, include the annual wild bird seminar every February as well as wreath-building classes during the holidays.

The store sells wild bird seed as well as dog, cat, chicken and horse food with more than 21 brands of pet food available.

“Shopping local has a different feel. We know our customers who are walking in the door,” Govert said.

SECOND PLACE

Van Kalker Farms and Greenhouses

10808 E. Joe Orr Road

Lynwood

708-758-1732

vankalkerfarms.com

THIRD PLACE

Scheeringa Farms & Produce

9436 Cline Ave.
 
Highland
 
219-838-6369
 
www.scheeringafarm.com
