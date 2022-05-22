 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Gas Station

  • 0
Best Gas Station

Family Express

Family Express

Multiple Locations

219-462-0144

familyexpress.com

“When you are in the business of meeting and exceeding customer expectations, nothing is more rewarding than your customers giving you a high mark,” said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express.

Oympidis said it is especially satisfying to be acknowledged by those they try to serve in the community during a period of supply-chain disruptions. He said this put Family Express in unusual circumstances from time to time, perhaps when an expected item is not always on the shelf.

Through it all, Olympidis attributes the Best of the Region selection in part to the Family Express staff.

“This recognition is a credit to the unique labor force that Family Express is known for. We are in the business of building relationships and our wonderful employees continue to hit it out of the park,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Speedway

Multiple locations

800-643-1948

speedway.com

THIRD PLACE

Luke

Multiple locations

219-962-7676

uluke.com

