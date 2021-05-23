Best Gas Station

Family Express
Multiple locations
219-462-0144
Family Express was built with a heavy focus on customer and employee needs.
Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express, said the business sets out to establish lifelong relationships with its customers, and the Family Express team will do whatever it takes to meet that objective.
“It starts with an honest greeting as you come in the door,” Olympidis said. “That’s because when you walk in a place that you frequent, you’re supposed to be recognized, that should not be an anomaly.”
On top of the customer service, Family Express features a variety of delicious food items to satisfy your hunger.
Olympidis said Family Express has been recognized in the industry as a chain of the year, top in customer service and technology leader, but it’s the support from customers that stands out.
“Any recognition is heartfelt and always welcome, but the ones the that count the most are the ones that are initiated by customer input,” Olympidis said.
SECOND PLACE
Speedway
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Luke
Multiple locations
219-962-7676