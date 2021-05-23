Best Gas Station

Family Express

Multiple locations

219-462-0144

Family Express was built with a heavy focus on customer and employee needs.

Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express, said the business sets out to establish lifelong relationships with its customers, and the Family Express team will do whatever it takes to meet that objective.

“It starts with an honest greeting as you come in the door,” Olympidis said. “That’s because when you walk in a place that you frequent, you’re supposed to be recognized, that should not be an anomaly.”

On top of the customer service, Family Express features a variety of delicious food items to satisfy your hunger.

Olympidis said Family Express has been recognized in the industry as a chain of the year, top in customer service and technology leader, but it’s the support from customers that stands out.