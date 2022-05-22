Best Gastropub

One13North Kitchen & Bar

113 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0303

When you want to sip on a frosty pint of brew or a cocktail, but you also want an elevated menu of unique dishes to pair with your drink, a gastropub fits the bill. One13North Kitchen & Bar delivers in both categories.

“We opened in the spring of 2019 with a need for a chill, good-vibes-only classic American food shop with a little Asian influence. Our creativity for cocktails literally keeps us awake at night. We strive to bring new, fresh hand-made drinks for everyone to enjoy, whether it's sipping a smokey old fashioned inside on a cold winter night or drinking an iced cold frose on our large patio on a hot summer day,” said owner Manolie Pappas.

The pet-friendly patio provides room for small or large groups and welcomes people of all ages and even four-legged friends. “Our brunch menu is a mix of sweet and savory and is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.,” said Pappas. “We have an onsite and offsite catering menu that is available for us to take the burden of cooking off you.”

SECOND PLACE

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

THIRD PLACE

18th Street Brewery

5417 N. Oakley Ave.

Hammond

5725 Miller Ave.

Gary

219-939-8802

