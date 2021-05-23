Best Gift Boutique

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
 Provided/John White
The Shrine of Christ's Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

www.shrineofchristspassion.org/shop

The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion has grown substantially since it first opened more than a decade ago.

“In 2007, The Gift Shoppe opened with 1,500 square feet,” said Paul Anderson, general manager at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion. “We have expanded four times and now have more than 12,500 square feet.”

On many occasions, guests have told the staff they believe the shop could have the biggest selection of unique items in the country, he said. Artwork and jewelry are among the most popular.

“The selection and the way everything is displayed makes The Gift Shoppe a one-of-a-kind,” Anderson said.

Anderson said The Gift Shoppe has received amazing support since it opened.

“Throughout the years, The Gift Shoppe has actually become a ‘shopping destination’ for people across the Midwest,” he said.

Anderson said he appreciates the support, and meeting customers’ needs is a priority.

“They will be met with smiles and friendliness,” he said. “If they need help trying to figure out a gift idea for someone, our staff will help them. Whatever it takes, a staff member or volunteer will be there to help.”

SECOND PLACE

Shop Lulu Bean

2032 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-525-5336

www.shoplulubean.com

THIRD PLACE

Ava Michael Beautique

120 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4400

www.facebook.com/BrittanyMarieBeautyPage/

