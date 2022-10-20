Best Golf Course

White Mountain Golf Park

9901 179th St.

Tinley Park

708-478-4653

Open to the public, White Mountain Golf Park is an executive 9-hole golf course featuring strategically placed green-side bunkers, two par 3s that carry over water as well as two more where water comes into play. There’s also a double-deck driving range with traditional grass tees and heated stalls.

A place for the entire family, White Mountain also offers Mini-Mountain, a miniature golf course that uses creative layouts, elevations and/or water features to make it a fun experience. Another family option is the relatively new sport called Footgolf, a combination of soccer and golf played on a golf course using regulation No. 5 soccer balls and shortened holes with 21-inch diameter cups.

There’s a pro shop, leagues and lessons. White Mountain is also a great place to host an event or party.

White Mountain also was voted Best Driving Range.

SECOND PLACE

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

THIRD PLACE

Sanctuary Golf Course

485 N. Marley Road

New Lenox

815-462-4653