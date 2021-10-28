 Skip to main content
Best Golf Course
urgent

Best Golf Course

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Golf Course

Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville

Mistwood Golf Club (TIE)

1700 W. Renwick Road

Romeoville

815-254-3333

www.mistwoodgc.com

A substantial investment in the Mistwood Golf Club has produced an enhanced course and new enthusiasm about the facility.

“At Mistwood Golf Club, owner Jim McWethy wanted to develop a new standard of excellence, excitement and entertainment for Chicagoland golf,” the club’s website states. “After a two-year, multimillion dollar renovation, that standard has been realized, and Mistwood is now one of the most talked-about Chicago golf courses.”

Course designer Ray Hearn handled the renovation that “features 20 St. Andrews-style sod-wall bunkers, truly bringing a feeling of Scotland to the Midwest,” the website states. “Additionally, Mistwood has five tee placements per hole, with the ability to now play over 7,000 yards.”

Silver Lake Country Club (TIE)

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

www.silverlakecc.com

Silver Lake also won for Best Country Club.

THIRD PLACE

Cog Hill Golf & Country Club

12294 Archer Ave.

Lemont

866-264-4455

www.coghillgolf.com

Related to this story

