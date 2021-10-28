Best Golf Course

Mistwood Golf Club (TIE)

1700 W. Renwick Road

Romeoville

815-254-3333

A substantial investment in the Mistwood Golf Club has produced an enhanced course and new enthusiasm about the facility.

“At Mistwood Golf Club, owner Jim McWethy wanted to develop a new standard of excellence, excitement and entertainment for Chicagoland golf,” the club’s website states. “After a two-year, multimillion dollar renovation, that standard has been realized, and Mistwood is now one of the most talked-about Chicago golf courses.”

Course designer Ray Hearn handled the renovation that “features 20 St. Andrews-style sod-wall bunkers, truly bringing a feeling of Scotland to the Midwest,” the website states. “Additionally, Mistwood has five tee placements per hole, with the ability to now play over 7,000 yards.”

Silver Lake Country Club (TIE)

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park