Best Golf Course

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

With its 36 distinctively designed holes and multiple tee options that make the course accessible to all levels of player abilities, the semiprivate White Hawk Country Club has a private country club feel while remaining open to the public.

“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says Anthony Lopez, general manager of the club, noting that guests are attracted by the services it offers, the atmosphere and course conditions. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”

Encompassing 600 acres of wetlands, woods, streams and prairie, the course was planned by Timothy P. Nugent, ASGCA/Richard P. Nugent, ASGCAT.

“The weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out,” says Duane Borcherding, PGA director of Golf Operations.