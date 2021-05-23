 Skip to main content
Best Golf Course
Best Golf Course

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Best Golf Course

White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

whitehawkcountryclub.com

With its 36 distinctively designed holes and multiple tee options that make the course accessible to all levels of player abilities, the semiprivate White Hawk Country Club has a private country club feel while remaining open to the public.

“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says Anthony Lopez, general manager of the club, noting that guests are attracted by the services it offers, the atmosphere and course conditions. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”

Encompassing 600 acres of wetlands, woods, streams and prairie, the course was planned by Timothy P. Nugent, ASGCA/Richard P. Nugent, ASGCAT.

“The weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out,” says Duane Borcherding, PGA director of Golf Operations.

“We’re thankful to our customers and their support,” say Lopez. “ Additionally, we are proud to be an important attraction in the Region, adding to the value of living in Northwest Indiana.”

SECOND PLACE

Sandy Pines Golf Course

10527 Bunker Drive

DeMotte

219-987-3611

sandypinesgc.com

THIRD PLACE

The Course at Aberdeen

245 Tower Rd.

Valparaiso

219-462-5050

www.golfataberdeen.com

