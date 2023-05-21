White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-2323

“Made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features, White Hawk Country Club has multiple tee options that let golfers of all abilities enjoy their day at the course as well as weekly course rotation changes that allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out,” Duane Borcherding, the club’s director of golf, says in explaining why he thinks White Hawk stands out among area golf courses.

Anthony Lopez, the club’s general manager, credits White Hawk’s success to its hard-working staff, who put their energy and focus into providing golfers the best accommodations and maintain the course at the highest level.

“We attract guests with the services offered, atmosphere and course conditions,” Lopez says of about the 36-hole semi-private facility spanning more than 600 acres. “We offer a private country club feel while remaining open to the public, and we host special events, golf outings, showers, weddings or corporate meetings. Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what makes a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience.”

Part of that experience not only includes the Nugent course architecture along with the comfortable and scenic River Rock Restaurant with its creative food and drink menus.

SECOND PLACE

Sandy Pines Golf Course

10527 Bunker Drive

DeMotte

219-987-3611

THIRD PLACE

Lost Marsh Golf Course

1001 129th St.

Hammond

219-932-4653