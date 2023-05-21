Olivezia

420 S. Calumet Ave.

Chesterton

219-926-3866

Olivezia features many items, but its primary products are its ultra-premium extra virgin olive oils from all over the world.

“These are single vintages and most importantly the freshest oils available to us,” says Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia. “We rotate by season the healthiest oils from the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. We also specialize in white and dark balsamic vinegars from Modena, Italy.”

The experienced staff can help customers understand flavor characteristics, chemistry and the importance of the harvest date to help identify the best oil for them.

“We store our oils and vinegars in stainless steel tanks, so we can help you taste,” Karas says. “Our staff will help you pair an oil with a balsamic to create flavorful vinaigrettes.

“We also have a wine section with more than 250 domestic and imported boutique wines you won’t find in a grocery store,” Karas says.

Olivezia also has a first level certified wine expert, hosts tastings and has a Wine of the Month Club.

“All wines for sale in our shop were tasted by our panel and only the wines we love are on our shelf,” Karas says.

Olivezia also carries gourmet cheeses, salami sticks, dry pastas, risottos, sauces, salts, rubs, dips, cookies, chocolates, crackers, jams and condiments.

“Our staff is composed of ‘foodies,’ and we enjoy taking you through a culinary journey in our shop, that is more of a tasting emporium,” Karas says.

