Best Gourmet Food Market

Olivezia

420 S. Calumet

Chesterton

219-926-3866

How much do you know about olive oil? According to Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia gourmet food market, olives are like wines — they have a distinct flavor based on the location they come from, due to the climate and soil in which they grow.

"One taste of our olive oils will convince you that they are far better than the olive oils you get in the grocery store," says Karas. "In addition to enhancing your food, the extra virgin olive oils we sell are ultra-premium and 100% authentic. They're imported from well-respected olive-growing countries and crushed at their peak, so they provide antioxidants and other health benefits."

"Each member of our staff is a 'foodie' and quite knowledgeable about all of our products, including oils, vinegars, wines and cheeses," she explains. "We're excited about each and every item and are all about teaching our customers about the benefits of and differences in our olive oils. A visit to Olivezia is an 'experience.' "

Though the pandemic has had an effect on Olivezia's practice of being a "tasting emporium," Karas says it still does wine tastings and hopes to return to expanded food tasting soon.

Olivezia carries a broad selection of ultra-premium extra virgin olive oil made by artisans in small batches around the world, as well as the finest aged balsamic vinegars in the world produced in Modena, Italy. The shop has been in business since 2010 and ships their olive oils and vinegars nationwide.

SECOND PLACE

Whole Foods Market

199 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-5400

THIRD PLACE

Old World Market

76 S. Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-476-0700

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0