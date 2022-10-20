 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Greek Restaurant

Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar

12200 S. Harlem Ave.

Palos Heights

708-361-9610

kefi.restaurant

Providing great service and exceptional food is the mission at Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar. Whether you’re booking a private event, dining in or carrying out, you can expect only the best flavors of Greece from the most attentive staff.

Specializing in traditional Greek cuisine, Kefi has a variety of healthy and fresh offerings that will have you calling out “Opa!” 

“What I want to emphasize is that we are an authentic Greek restaurant. We use only the freshest and best-quality ingredients,” said owner Betty Alexakis. “Our food is authentic — no gimmicks — just the way that Viayia (grandmother) used to make.”

For starters try the saganaki, grilled octopus, taramosalata, tirokafteri, tzatziki, skordalia, keftedakia, souvlaki and more. Then move on to a traditional avgolemono soup or Greek salad followed by entrees like moussaka, spanakotiropita, kabobs or dolmades or seafood platters — from cod to salmon to tilapia. And be sure to leave room for one of its decadent desserts.

SECOND PLACE

Olympic Star Restaurant

7100 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-532-8900

olympicstarrestauranttinleypark.com

THIRD PLACE

Kismet Restaurant

9931 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-349-2205

kismet-of-orland-park.business.site

