Best Greek Restaurant

Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar
12200 S. Harlem Ave.
Palos Heights
708-361-9610
kefi.restaurant
Providing great service and exceptional food is the mission at Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar. Whether you’re booking a private event, dining in or carrying out, you can expect only the best flavors of Greece from the most attentive staff.
Specializing in traditional Greek cuisine, Kefi has a variety of healthy and fresh offerings that will have you calling out “Opa!”
“What I want to emphasize is that we are an authentic Greek restaurant. We use only the freshest and best-quality ingredients,” said owner Betty Alexakis. “Our food is authentic — no gimmicks — just the way that Viayia (grandmother) used to make.”
For starters try the saganaki, grilled octopus, taramosalata, tirokafteri, tzatziki, skordalia, keftedakia, souvlaki and more. Then move on to a traditional avgolemono soup or Greek salad followed by entrees like moussaka, spanakotiropita, kabobs or dolmades or seafood platters — from cod to salmon to tilapia. And be sure to leave room for one of its decadent desserts.
SECOND PLACE
Olympic Star Restaurant
7100 W. 171st St.
Tinley Park
708-532-8900
THIRD PLACE
Kismet Restaurant
9931 W. 151st St.
Orland Park
708-349-2205
kismet-of-orland-park.business.site