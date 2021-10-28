 Skip to main content
Best Greek Restaurant
urgent

Best Greek Restaurant

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series

Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar

12200 S. Harlem Ave.

Palos Heights

708-361-9610

kefi.restaurant

Providing great service and exceptional food. That is the mission at Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar. Whether you’re booking a private event, dining in or picking up carry-out, you can expect only the best flavors of Greece from the most attentive staff. Specializing in traditional Greek cuisine, Kefi offers a variety of healthy and fresh appetizers that will have you calling “Opa!” in with an abundance of enthusiasm.

Try starters of flaming saganaki, grilled octopus, taramosalata, tirokafteri, tzatziki, skordalia, keftedakia, souvlaki and more. Then move on to a traditional Avgolemono soup or Greek salad followed by entrees including moussaka, spanakotiropita, kebobs and dolmades or a variety of seafood platters — from cod to salmon to tilapia. And be sure to leave room for one of the decadent desserts.

SECOND PLACE

Kismet Restaurant

9931 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-349-2205

Kksmetorlandpark.com

THIRD PLACE

Thassos Greek Restaurant

11011 Southwest Hwy.

Palos Hills

708-671-8958

thassosgreekrestuarant.com

