Best Greek Restaurant

Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar
12200 S. Harlem Ave.
Palos Heights
708-361-9610
kefi.restaurant
Providing great service and exceptional food. That is the mission at Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar. Whether you’re booking a private event, dining in or picking up carry-out, you can expect only the best flavors of Greece from the most attentive staff. Specializing in traditional Greek cuisine, Kefi offers a variety of healthy and fresh appetizers that will have you calling “Opa!” in with an abundance of enthusiasm.
Try starters of flaming saganaki, grilled octopus, taramosalata, tirokafteri, tzatziki, skordalia, keftedakia, souvlaki and more. Then move on to a traditional Avgolemono soup or Greek salad followed by entrees including moussaka, spanakotiropita, kebobs and dolmades or a variety of seafood platters — from cod to salmon to tilapia. And be sure to leave room for one of the decadent desserts.
SECOND PLACE
Kismet Restaurant
9931 W. 151st St.
Orland Park
708-349-2205
THIRD PLACE
Thassos Greek Restaurant
11011 Southwest Hwy.
Palos Hills
708-671-8958