Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. From the fresh offerings in the Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Departments to prepared meals and grab-and-go goodies, shopping for delicious meals, desserts and snacks at Strack & Van Til is a snap.

Known for its quality and customer service, Strack & Van Til is dedicated to the communities it serves. It supports local charities and celebrates values such as loyalty, hard work, self-reliance, genuineness and gratitude. Since 1959, it's been Indiana’s grocery store.

"At Strack & Van Til, our vision is to make people’s lives easier, and our team is motivated to follow through on this vision — by offering conveniences that range from meal solutions to a new online shopping platform that will save you time and money, " says Jeff Strack, president and CEO. "We appreciate receiving this award again this year and want to thank our valued customers for trusting in us."

Strack & Van Til also placed first for Best Caterer, Best Flower Shop, Best Floral Designer, Best Grocery/Food Delivery Service, Best Place to Buy Produce, Best Place to Buy Seafood and Best Rewards/Loyalty Program.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Meijer

Multiple locations